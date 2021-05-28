The NPS is Conducting a Study on the Zebulon Pike Trail
The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a study on the Zebulon Pike Trail to evaluate its eligibility as a new national historic trail.
The study addresses the 1806-07 expedition led by Lt. Zebulon M. Pike into the southern portions of the Louisiana Purchase, and the northern edge of the Spanish colonial empire. The route affects areas and interests in present-day Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Texas, as well as Mexico.
We invite you to learn about, and participate in the study process.
Visit parkplanning.nps.gov/pike to connect to the study’s webpage where you can provide comments and track updates.
As we begin the study, we invite the public to submit comments.
Your thoughts and ideas are important to us. Guidance for submitting comments is included at the end of this newsletter. The public comment period is open through June 30, 2021.
After the public comment period closes, the NPS will evaluate the Pike Trail using congressionally-established criteria for eligibility, suitability, feasibility and desirability. Our findings will determine if the trail meets criteria for designation as a new national historic trail. Findings of the study will then be sent to Congress. Congress has the sole authority to enact legislation to designate a new national historic trail.
To our old trail friends, I’m grateful for your continued support and interest in the National Trails System. To those who are learning about National Historic Trails and the feasibility study process for the first time, my staff and I look forward to meeting you and hearing your thoughts and concerns.
Sincerely,
Aaron Mahr Yáñez
Superintendent
National Trails (Interior Regions – 6, 7, 8)
National Park Service
