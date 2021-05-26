Prowers County Public Health & Environment Update, May 26, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 26, 2021 | Comments 0
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 3.73%, up from 3.57% last week (goal is <5%). There have been ten cases over the past seven days and 23 cases over the past 14 days.
NEWS
- WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS: Due to changes made by CDPHE we are now able to offer walk-in vaccine clinics. You can get an appointment or just walk-in from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and 2:00PM-4:00PM Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday: Jannsen (aka Johnson & Johnson, J&J) one dose vaccine, age 18+
Wednesday: Moderna, 2-dose series, 28 days apart, age 18+
Thursday: Pfizer, 2-dose series, 21 days apart, age 12+
Where can you get the vaccine in Prowers County? PCPHE, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway, and Walmart Pharmacies. On weekends the vaccine bus will be here for the next few weeks.
Come see the bus and the nice staff onboard! No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome! If you want a particular vaccine, an appointment is encouraged so that the staff have enough of the vaccine that you prefer. An appointment is also encouraged for those 12-17 since there is only 1 vaccine approved for this age group. See the bus schedule and schedule appointments here:
https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics.
- It is now estimated that more than 70% of positives are due to the B.1.1.7 variant! We have now had multiple positive B.1.1.7 variants detected on the labs that are sequenced. This variant is more easily spread. The sequencing process takes weeks to process and isolation and quarantine guidance remains the same. Why do we care then? We worry that if we do not vaccinate enough people there will be other, even more contagious variants that cause more severe illness. There have not yet been other variants isolated in our county.
- FREE COMMUNITY TESTING for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule.
If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
