Summer and Fall Registration is now open at LCC
Russ Baldwin | Apr 20, 2021 | Comments 0
(Lamar, COLO.) – Registration for summer and fall classes at Lamar Community College (LCC) is now open. Classes at the college are returning to in-person learning for fall 2021, following declining cases of COVID-19 and a green-light from state and local health authorities.
A full listing of summer and fall classes is on the LCC website. The college is offering three in-person classes for the price of two for all summer and fall courses. For those who prefer online classes, the college offers an online scholarship that covers the difference between standard and online tuition during the entire 2021-22 academic year.
The college was recently given the go-ahead to bring students and staff back to campus after the county was given a “green” designation from the state, indicating that it was safe to return to activities at normal capacity. All persons on campus will still be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while in shared or common spaces.
Students interested in enrolling for summer or fall courses should register as soon as possible, according to LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan. The earlier a prospective or current student enrolls, the more likely they are to get the classes they want.
“Lamar Community College is excited, hopeful and anxious to get back on campus,” Lujan said. “Our summer and fall classes will be safe, active and in-person — we can’t wait to see everyone’s socially-distanced and masked faces again!”
Safety and providing a top-notch education to its students are the top priorities at LCC as it returns to on-campus classes and activities. Students and staff will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this point, according to Lujan, but those who are able to get the vaccine are encouraged to do so to increase the safety of everyone on campus. Should it become necessary to move classes to a remote format or decrease capacity on campus, students and personnel will be informed.
To learn more about what classes are available or how to register, visit lamarcc.edu/schedule.
