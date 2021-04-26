Patricia Gonzales…August 26, 1946 – April 23, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 26, 2021 | Comments 0
A Memorial Mass for Patricia Bibianita Gonzales will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Patricia Bibianita Gonzales was born on August 26, 1946 in San Acacio, Colorado to Herman and Sovida (Velasquez) Garcia. She passed away on April 23, 2021 in Denver, Colorado at the age of 74.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Edward “Bob” Gonzales of Las Animas, Colorado; sister, Cory Pacheco of Westminster, Colorado; children, Robert (Yvette) Gonzales of Westminster, Colorado, Rhonda (Victor) Canales of Colorado Springs, Colorado, David Gonzales of Las Animas, Colorado, and Bernadette (Larry Gilliland) of Cherry Creek, Colorado; grandchildren, Steven and Cindy Rodriguez, Sarah Gonzales, Josh Kilpatrick, Robert Gonzales (Amber), Danielle and Steven Murray, Isaac Gonzales (Mary), Jessica Peters, Marissa Peters, John and Kimberly Lucero; 18 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Denver Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: