New Mask Wearing Guidelines from State Health Officials, April 3, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 05, 2021 | Comments 0
A mandatory mask-wearing requirement for Colorado first went into effect in July 2020 and recently was amended in Executive Order D 2021 079 on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The new requirement will expire on May 3rd of this year. Prowers County is now rated at Level Blue by CDPHE.
The updated Executive Order will continue to require mask-wearing for all counties in schools (including extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, emergency medical and other healthcare settings, personal services and limited healthcare settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails. In counties with one-week disease incidence rates over 35 per 100,000 — which are known in Dial 3.0 as blue, yellow, orange, red, and purple counties — masks must also be worn in public indoor settings where 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.
Local communities may have additional mask restrictions.
