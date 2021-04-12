Lamar Chamber’s Friday Donuts go to Peterson Payne Agency-Farm Bureau
Russ Baldwin | Apr 12, 2021 | Comments 0
Members of the Lamar Chamber Board of Directors paid their regular Friday visit (with donuts) to the Peterson Payne Agency-Farm Bureau at 313 South 5th Street this past Friday.
Peterson Payne is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm and provides insurance for home, auto and life as well as farm and ranch coverage. Colorado Farm Bureau has served southeast Colorado for over 60 years. They pride themselves on their superior customer service. Stop by and let them help or call 719-336-7000 today.
Employees: Justina Mundell and Lillian Rodriguez
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Economy
About the Author: