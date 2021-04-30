Lamar Chamber Donut Friday at Napa Auto Parts
Russ Baldwin | Apr 30, 2021 | Comments 0
Hope the Lamar Chamber of Commerce directors brought enough donuts this past Friday for the crowd at Napa Auto Parts at 311 North Main Street in Lamar. When you need parts for your car or truck, you know where to go. Napa stocks for automobile, agriculture, truck parts and is your local Cub Cadet and Grasshopper dealer. Napa stocks a good mix of paint and can equipment you with hydraulic hoses.
Call Napa Auto Parts in Lamar at 719-336-4391. They’re open from 7am to 7pm, Monday through Thursday and close at 5:30 on Friday.
Employees: Josh Jose, Maria, Patricia, Albert, Shawn, Gary, Raymond, Gerald, Ernie, Jeff, Matt and Ethan.
