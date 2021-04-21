Flora Montoya…February 17, 1945 – April 21, 2021
Apr 21, 2021
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Flora Montoya will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
A private family visitation will be held for Flora at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Flora was born on February 17, 1945 at Cheraw, Colorado to Juan L. and Rosa (Vigil) Duran and passed away on April 21, 2021 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 76.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rosa and John Duran; siblings, Esther Baca, Frank Quintana, Stella Avila and Benny Duran.
Flora is survived by her husband, Robert Montoya of the family home in Lamar; siblings, Joe Duran of Broomfield, CO, Cindy Duran of Garden City, KS, John Duran of Denver, CO, Maggie (Mac) Campos of Lamar, CO, Alice (Mike) Navarrette of Lamar, CO, Irene (Joe) Gonzales of Lamar and David Duran of Bristol, CO. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
