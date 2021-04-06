CPW Asks Public for Help Solving Wildlife Harassment Case Involving Blow Darts
Russ Baldwin | Apr 06, 2021 | Comments 0
WALSENBURG, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help identifying the person or persons who shot blow darts at deer in Walsenburg, seriously injuring the animals.
On Thursday, April 1, CPW Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder received a call about multiple deer near the 100 block of East Cedar in Walsenburg with darts sticking in them.
Sauder found three injured deer – an adult doe with a dart through the foreleg, a young doe with a dart in the nose and another young doe with a dart in the right side of the neck, just below the jaw.
Sauder sedated two of the deer and removed the darts. The doe with the dart in its neck ran off before Sauder was able to sedate it. Sauder is continuing to canvas the area looking for the doe.
“Whoever did this was intentionally inflicting pain and causing these animals to suffer,” Sauder said. “This is illegal harassment of wildlife. It’s something we take very seriously.
“But we need the public’s help catching whoever is doing this. Someone knows who did this and can make sure they are held accountable for their cruel actions.”
Anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment among other charges.
Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and up to 6 months in jail, depending on the charge.
Sauder encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact him directly at 719-989-1027.
To provide information anonymously about a wildlife violation, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.
Visit the CPW website for more information about Operation Game Thief.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Health • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • Public Safety • Recreation • Sports
About the Author: