Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending April 25, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 26, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Producers experienced mixed conditions across the state last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, drought conditions persisted and effects were noticeable even this early in the year. A county report noted more snowmelt than normal was being taken up by the soil instead of running off. Northeastern counties received isolated moisture that was enough to slow fieldwork in areas. Recent moisture benefitted winter wheat condition, although some frost damage was noted. Non-irrigated crop and pasture conditions remain a concern going forward if more moisture isn’t received. A county report noted corn and sugarbeet planting began where soil temperatures increased suitably.
In east central counties, temperatures remained cool and some areas received snow. Cold temperatures were a concern for winter wheat where snow cover wasn’t established. A county report noted recent moisture improved soil moisture supplies but subsoil moisture remained short. Pastures remained behind with few greening up.
In the San Luis Valley, barley planting continued quickly amidst dry weather. Potato planting also progressed but some producers were still waiting for warmer temperatures. Irrigation season began and alfalfa was slowly showing growth. A county report noted feed supplies were very short.
In southeastern counties, light moisture and cold temperatures were reported. The cooler weather notably slowed alfalfa progress but was not cold enough to hamper winter wheat. High winds were also reported.
As of April 23, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 79 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 61 and 80 percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 20 percent very short, 26 percent short, and 54 percent adequate.
Sheep death loss was 70 percent average and 30 percent light. Cattle death loss was 7 percent heavy, 68 percent average, and 25 percent light.
