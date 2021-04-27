City Assumes Airport Operations with Contract Approvals
Russ Baldwin | Apr 27, 2021
Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, urged citizens to continue to maintain pandemic safeguards, even in light of the improving scenario in Prowers County. At the outset of the council meeting this past Monday, Crespin noted that the historic Santa Fe Trails celebration held each year in Bent County and Las Animas had been cancelled due to Covid health issues. “We need to be aware of how our actions can help to keep our local activities open to the public,” he stated. In that regard, several merchants had noted an increase in people from the weekend rodeo at the Prowers County Fairgrounds who had been shopping in their retail outlets.
The council took action to assume the operations at the municipal airport with the April 5th purchase of the current fuel supply and the airport’s employees, two full-time and one part-time, were hired by the city effective April 18th.
In similar action during its Monday, April 26th meeting, the council moved forward on assuming control and operations of the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport following the purchase of assets from Lamar Flying Service, the previous fixed base operators which occurred the week prior. The council approved the hangar lease agreement, combining under one agreement, the contract for commercial and public hangars. A land lease agreement for the mobile home located on airport property was also approved. The home will be used by a part-time employee who will provide nightly security and provide after-hours fueling services. The city also assumed an existing contract with CAA (Corporate Aircraft Association) for the purchase of quantities of jet fuel at a reduced rate. City Administrator, Steve Kil, explained that although the company receives a $0.20 discount per gallon on fuel, it is a substantial amount and thought is being given to a price adjustment next year, following the contract’s expiration.
Kil said it appears that the city’s tier one grant application to DoLA meets all the requirements for funding of a portion of the city’s water and wastewater master plan which will analyze both utilities and contain a rate analysis. This plan will lay the foundation for the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility for the city and system improvements. DoLa made the presentation to the review board on Monday, April 19th.
Carl David Bower took his oath of office as the latest Lamar Police Department officer. His effective start date is May 2nd.
Ms. Kelli Gaines and Bryce Hiigel were re-appointed to the Lamar Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for a three-year and four-year term, respectively. A new member, Ms. Kykinthia Ebron was appointed for a three-year term.
Two bids were received by the city for the concession stand contract at the ball field complex. Staff recommended the agreement be awarded to Snowball Express which ran the concession in 2016-2018 and 2020. The city will receive 22% of the gross sales from Snowball Express, after taxes. This is a one-year contract instead of a contract extension.
The council went into executive session regarding the transition process for the recruitment of a new city administrator. Kil announced his decision last week which will be effective May 19th.
