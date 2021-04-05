Charlie Jones…June 4, 1928 – April 1, 2021
A celebration of Life for Lamar resident, formally of Oxnard, California will be held at the Peacock Family Chapel on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:00PM. Interment with full military honors under the auspices of the local American Legion and VFW Posts will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s section.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00PM at the Peacock Funeral Home
Mr. Jones was born on June 4, 1928 at Chelsea, Oklahoma to James Frank (Rose Gibber) Jones and passed away at his home on April 1, 2021 at the age 92.
He is preceded in death by his wife Yasuko Mitsuoka Jones, his parents, 3 sisters; Lucille, Mary Alice and Frankie Lee.
Charlie is survived by his children; Susan Allen of Laguna Beach, CA, Charles Jones and Carolyn Jones of Westlake Village, CA as well as his grandchildren Christa Rudder, Chloe Coss and Camille Coss, his brothers Floyd Jones of Pueblo, CO and Raymond Jones of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. He is also survived by many family members in Japan, other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Holly VFW Post #4281 in care of the funeral home office.
