Birth Announcements:  Flores/Cervantes - Grudt - Lee

Julian Cervantes and Alondra Flores of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son (name omitted) at 12:34pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending.  The newborn weighed six pounds and fourteen ounces and was 17 ¾ inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Xzaviar Flores, Julian Cervantes, Xzaydin Cervantes and Avizael Cervantes.  Grandparents:  David Flores, Alejandrina Valerio, Eleodoro Cervantes and Blanca Avalos.

Joseph Grudt and Deanna Jacobus of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Jason Nathaniel Grudt at 7:26pm at Prowers Medical Center on Sunday, April 25, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending.  Jason weighed six pounds and eleven ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Kalee, Carmen and Aubrey.  Grandparents:  Carmen, Craig, Leeanne and Shannon.

Ashley and Jonothan Ortiz of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Lucas Charles Lee at 4:22pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending.  Lucas weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Logan.  Grandparents:  Kevin and Sonya Ortiz and Ryan and Lori Barnes.

 

