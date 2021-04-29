Birth Announcements: Flores/Cervantes -/- Grudt -/- Lee
Russ Baldwin | Apr 29, 2021 | Comments 0
Julian Cervantes and Alondra Flores of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son (name omitted) at 12:34pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. The newborn weighed six pounds and fourteen ounces and was 17 ¾ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Xzaviar Flores, Julian Cervantes, Xzaydin Cervantes and Avizael Cervantes. Grandparents: David Flores, Alejandrina Valerio, Eleodoro Cervantes and Blanca Avalos.
Joseph Grudt and Deanna Jacobus of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Jason Nathaniel Grudt at 7:26pm at Prowers Medical Center on Sunday, April 25, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Jason weighed six pounds and eleven ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Kalee, Carmen and Aubrey. Grandparents: Carmen, Craig, Leeanne and Shannon.
Ashley and Jonothan Ortiz of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Lucas Charles Lee at 4:22pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Lucas weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Logan. Grandparents: Kevin and Sonya Ortiz and Ryan and Lori Barnes.
Filed Under: Births
About the Author: