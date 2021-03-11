Uptick in County COVID-19 Cases in Latest PCPHE Report
Russ Baldwin | Mar 11, 2021 | Comments 0
While it’s only slight, the seven-day Test Positivity Rate increased over the past week from 0.42% in the March 3rd report to 1.41% for March 10th. The number of cases in Prowers County is at 1,166 with 76 hospitalizations and the death toll at 22 for people who tested positive for the virus.
Most of the population figures are holding steady with the main numbers in the 30-39 years age group at 180, followed by 60-69 years with 170. The 20-29 age group shows 150 total cases with 130 for those aged from 10-19 years. The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department reports three cases from February 23 to March 1st and five cases in the past 14 days.
The county remains at the Blue Level for the alert’s category, remaining in the Safer at Home pool. Vaccine phasing was expanded on March 5th to include agriculture workers who are in close proximity to each other and those age 60 and up, as well as those age 16-59 with two or more chronic health conditions. Vaccine providers in Prowers County are PCPHE, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway and Willow Creek Pharmacies.
On the athletic front, wrestlers must test negative before competing at the State Tournament. The PCPHE offered thanks to Lamar Community Collee for helping to get rapid testing on Lamar High School wrestlers prior to the tournament. Prom and graduation guidelines will be released in the near future.
COVID-19 variants have been identified in Colorado, most recently B1.351 (known as the South African variant) at a correctional facility in Buena Vista. This variant is transmissible and the outbreak is being investigated by the CDPHE.
