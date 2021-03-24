Prowers County Receives Covid Upgrade to Green Level
Russ Baldwin | Mar 24, 2021 | Comments 0
Prowers County is now Level GREEN on the dial https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial. The update was issued by the Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday, March 23, 2021.
- What does this mean for the county? Restaurants can now open at full capacity. Restrictions are lifted except for:
The following businesses and activities may operate at 50% of their pre-pandemic capacity not to exceed 500 people:
Bars
Smoking lounges
Indoor events (school sports included)
Organized indoor recreational youth or adult league sports
Indoor Children’s Day Camps, Residential Camps, Youth Sports Day Camps and Exempt Single Skill-Building Youth Camps
- The mask order still stands unless the county is granted an exemption. The Commissioners have requested this and I (Meagan Hillman) relayed the request to CDPHE.
There have been 1,171 Covid cases in the county to date with 76 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. The seven day test positivity rate is at 1.75%, up from 0.47% last week.
Call 719-336-8721 with questions. You can check https://covid19.colorado.gov for information or email pcphdirector@prowerscounty.net with any business/event plans or questions.
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • COVID-19 • Environment • Events • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety • The Journal Alert
About the Author: