No Change Yet on Statewide Mask Mandate
Russ Baldwin | Mar 31, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department says that while our Positivity Rate is improving, masks are still required until any new notification has been received. There have been 1,172 Covid cases reported as of March 31st with 76 hospitalizations and 22 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The new Positivity Test rate is down to 0.36%, a decrease from last week’s rating of 1.75%. The goal remains at less than 5%. Only one case of Covid has been reported in the past week with five reported over the past 14 days.
As of Wednesday, March 31, 2021, we have not yet heard back from the state regarding the mask exemption. The current order still requires masks indoors for those 11 years and older. Regardless of the exemption it is still best practice to wear a mask especially if not vaccinated. Vaccine is open to those 16 and up as of Friday April 2! Only one of the vaccines is available for those who are 16 and 17 and we will be ordering some of this vaccine! We are working on getting some of the Johnson & Johnson (aka Janssen, J&J) which is a single dose. This will best for those at the college or leaving Lamar for the summer.
Just over 60% of those age 70 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Fifty-five percent of those age 65 to 69 have received at least one shot and about 40% of those age 60-64 have been inoculated as of last Thursday.
- FREE COMMUNITY TESTING for all, regardless of symptoms is located at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- COVID-19 variants have been identified in Colorado, and increasing numbers are being noted at the CDPHE lab. We are monitoring what this may do to vaccine effectiveness and transmissibility. The quarantine period is long.
