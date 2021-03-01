New Vaccine Qualifiers as of March 5th in Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Mar 01, 2021 | Comments 0
DENVER- Governor Jared Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the State’s efforts to vaccinate Coloradans. During his remarks, Governor Polis was joined by Brigadier General Scott Sherman and CDPHE Incident Commander Scott Bookman.
“Equitable distribution of the vaccine is a top priority for Colorado and to continue that trend, the state is moving to a new phase next week of the vaccine prioritization plan where more doses of this lifesaving vaccine will be available to most vulnerable communities. I’m focused on ensuring that Coloradans who are at the most risk of COVID due to the environment they work in can receive the vaccine, so we can save more lives and end this pandemic,” said Governor Polis.
Governor Polis announced that 90% of frontline healthcare workers who have stepped up to treat their fellow Coloradans have received both doses of the vaccine. Nearly all residents and staff in long-term care facilities across the state have been vaccinated. The state expects the program to be complete and for these individuals to be fully vaccinated in the next 10 days.
Governor Polis announced Colorado’s efforts to move into Phase 1B3 of the vaccine prioritization plan, which now includes current agriculture and grocery store workers, Coloradans aged 60 and older, and Coloradans aged 16-59 with two or more comorbidities. Phase 1B3 will begin on March 5th.
“Please be patient and sign up for an appointment. As we announce this next phase and put more people into the phases, sign up and please be patient, you will have your turn to get the vaccine,” said Brigadier General Scott Sherman.
“Getting this vaccine is safe, effective and it is a critical next step in ending this pandemic,” added CDPHE Incident Commander Scott Bookman.
Governor Polis also announced that in late March Coloradans aged 50 and up will be able to get the vaccine, along with those in student-facing roles in higher education and other frontline workers, including restaurant and food service workers, bus drivers, U.S Postal Service workers, and manufacturing workers. The date of vaccinations for this group is set for late March, and dependent on vaccine supply.
