Lodging Panel Funding Two Events
Russ Baldwin | Mar 20, 2021 | Comments 0
With some COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Prowers County, two annual events are making their way back to the calendar and requesting funding from the Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel.
Cindy Bennet, representing the Sand and Sage Prowers County Round-up and BBQ received $3,000 for the event which will be held May 7th and 8th at Willow Creek Park. Friday’s activities for the 17th annual event will run between 9am and 6pm and from 8am to 5pm on Saturday. The organization is requesting vendors, crafters and food concessions that want to take part to contact them at either 688-1088 or Diane Pool at 688-0870. Vendor applications are available at www.sandandsageroundup.com.
Ron Cook, who is promoting his Lamar Days Rod Run Car Show for the 25th year, received $3,500 to help promote his annual event which is held during Lamar Days, this year on May 15th at Willow Creek Park.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Events • Featured • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: