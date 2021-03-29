Lamar Community College, Providing Innovations for the Future
Lamar Community College has been creating new educational opportunities for its students over the past year, while at the same time, the college administration has taken steps to improve the overall lifestyle of students for the summer and fall semester. LCC President, Dr. Linda Lujan, explained in a recent interview, that while the campus never stopped serving students, a more normal small college experience will be provided in 2021-2022.
“One new addition to the campus is the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building, now under construction,” she explained, adding the facility will house the college’s Precision Agriculture, Construction Trades and Renewable Energy programs which will be located on two levels, for over 9,400 square feet.“ Dr. Lujan said the project has been in planning for two years and following the design concept, the college went out to bid for a contractor and recently broke ground on the building. “We decided to postpone a groundbreaking ceremony and will have a grand opening celebration when the building opens later this fall,” she stated.
The front of the building will be on the same level as the parking circle outside the administration building while the rear section will be level with the roadway in the rear of the college. “Because we used state funding, some artwork needed to be included in the scope of the structure, so after a lengthy selection process and interviews, we selected Bill Bunting, an artist from Baca County,” she explained.
Dr. Lujan was also enthusiastic about four new virtual reality labs, funded through a Career and Technology Education Innovation grant. These teaching facilities recreate various levels of the human anatomy as an in-depth educational tool which also provides for various animal species for study. Lujan said the facility can also be used by local health care providers for a detailed study for any future surgical needs. Other users include K-12 students as well as the local healthcare community.
Other construction projects include the installation of ADA regulated elevators for the Bowman and Administration buildings. “We will have to replace some current offices where the elevators will be constructed and we’re ready to begin the preparation work by August and ramp up the work for the fall,” she said. The LCC campus walkway now uses solar lighting funded by the state, replacing the aging system, the former book store in the Betz Building is transitioning into a new student union with the costs paid for from student fees which have accrued over a number of years and the coffee shop, run by Brew Unto Others, will be available for the public as well as the study population.
The campus will see upgrades on general security, using a new camera system as well as exterior doors that require swipe cards for entry. Hydroponic piping and equipment will be installed in the eastern section of Bowman Building as well as the Trustees Building, one of several controlled maintenance projects, funded though the State of Colorado Joint Technology Committee.
The Wings of Knowledge sculpture that graced the campus for several years has been decommissioned as public art, which, according to Dr. Lujan, will allow it to be modified by the school’s welding department to make it more stable and on display by the early fall semester with a community-wide grand opening. High winds across the prairie and the college campus proved to have a negative impact on the literal winged section of the sculpture, so as a safety measure, it was taken down several years ago.
Lamar Community College will hold it’s 82nd graduation ceremonies May 8th for the class of 2021 and will take note of those students who graduated last year in 202 without any ceremonies due to the current pandemic situation. President Lujan stressed that safety and high standards for educational opportunities will go hand in hand into the future for the summer and fall semesters as the entire campus will be open for in-person programs and services.
