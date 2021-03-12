Granada Trustees Receive Update on Packing Plant
Russ Baldwin | Mar 12, 2021 | Comments 0
Curtis Tempel and Clint States provided updated information for the Granada Trustees on their plans to construct a packing plant west of the community, beginning sometime later this year. Tempel laid out his initial plans to the Trustees last year and secured the property adjacent to Camp Amache, west of Granada, off Highway 50.
Tempel said, “We’ve been working through the past year and we’ve gotten up to a lot of final stages at this point to move the project forward.” Some of the next steps involve getting a determination of the ground composition where a pad for the 15,000 square foot building will be located. Some other factors include the location for a fire hydrant, placement of a water line, a sewer line and probably putting electrical conduit at least five feet underground. A SECPA power line currently exists, but States and Tempel are considering going underground with it. They were granted access to the property from the Trustees in order to develop the first stages of a site plan including the materials they will need for the first stages of construction. Another factor in the project involves having sufficient space along the project roadway for trucks coming in off Highway 50. The county has no problem with that requirement, explained Commissioner, Ron Cook, who attended the March 10th meeting, “But you will have to contact the state on how this may impact Highway 50,” he said.
Stephanie Gonzales, Executive Director of SECED, Southeast Colorado Economic Development attended, as well as Cheryl Sanchez, Executive Director of Prowers Economic Prosperity, (PEP). Gonzales told the Trustees the state was ready to assist with a DoLA grant which could amount to $150,000 for the project and SECOG, Southeast Council of Governments offered administrative assistance to the town for help in developing and funding a needed engineering study for the packing plant.
Gonzales said, “DoLA is very supportive of using these grant funds to help develop the job market, especially in rural areas right now and the town’s contribution for matching funds could be through any in-kind support that can be provided for the project.”
As well as offering support from her organization, PEP, Sanchez asked the Trustees to consider developing a comprehensive list of all available properties in Granada which she will forward to SCEDD, another economic development group for southeast Colorado, which is compiling similar information for the six-county region.
In other matters, the Trustees received a power-point briefing from Summit Recreation representative, Kim Carlson on her company’s line of playground equipment. The Trustees are considering an upgrade for the current equipment in the town park. They will also request bids be submitted by no later than April 13th for groundskeeping duties for six months for the park. There were two bids for the used trailer house owned by the town. The high bid was $1,801 and the bidder has 30 days to make full payment.
Repairs are completed for the sidewalk at Hoisington Street, residents should be aware their water lines will be flushed out in the next two to three weeks and because of the severe freeze earlier this year, some meter readings may be irregular. Town Clerk, Jackie Malone, said residents should call immediately if they have any questions about their bills instead of waiting until the end of the following month.
Police Chief, David Dougherty, got the go-ahead to purchase a CAD Limited Use License which allows information from the dispatch center to be used by his department and he is applying for a JAG grant for body cameras for the department. The Trustees authorized the purchase of fireworks for the annual July 3rd display. Natalie Musick explained her group was short funding due to the pandemic last summer and the Trustees said they will find a means to off set the shortfall. She requested a portion of the park area be closed along Cottonwood and Snow Goose Streets for security and safety reasons during the display.
By Russ Baldwin
