Prowers County to Extend COVID-19 Business Relief Grant Program
Russ Baldwin | Feb 24, 2021 | Comments 0
Beginning today, February 24, 2021, Prowers County is again offering grants to assist small businesses in Prowers County that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. The grants will be paid from the County’s available allocation of federal relief funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Grants are available to assist with payroll, capital, equipment, and operating costs incurred due to the COVID-19 economic disruption. Grant funds under this program do not need to be repaid.
The grant program will provide a maximum of $5,000 per business. Applications may be accessed by visiting www.prowerscounty.net or by contacting Lisa Farmer at 719-688-3696 or by emailing lmccullough@prowerscounty.net. Follow the directions contained on the application to submit before March 11, 2021.Businesses that meet the following criteria are eligible for grants under this program:
- The business is physically located in Prowers County, Colorado and is not a franchise or part of a chain of more than three locations.
- The business has been operating since March 16, 2019.
- The business is a for-profit business with at least 1 (including a sole proprietor), but not more than 50 employees.
- The business’ gross annual revenues in 2019 did not exceed $1 million.
- The business has been forced to shut down or forced to operate at limited capacity due to COVID-19 or Public Health Orders related to COVID-19 resulting in a loss in revenue. Note: the business must be able to provide documentation supporting this loss in revenue.
- The business continues to operate legally during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Individuals that own or have interest in more than one business are limited to one grant (i.e., if a person has ownership interest in three businesses, only one of those businesses may receive a grant under this program).
- All applications are subject to availability of funding and must be approved by the Prowers County Board of Commissioners.
Board of County Commissioners,
Prowers County, Colorado
