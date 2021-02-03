PCPHE COVID-19 Update, February 3, 2021, Positivity Rate Declining
Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department’s weekly COVID-19 report shows there have been 1,132 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, February 3, 2021. This includes 59 hospitalizations and 22 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The 30-39 age group has shown the most cases at approximately 170, followed by 60-69 years with 160 cases reported. Twenty new cases have been noted from between January 19th to February 1st.
The Positivity Rate continues to decline for another week, now at 5.31%, down from 6.85% the week before. The goal is a flat 5% or less, which puts the county into a better position for a less stringent Covid rating. Kiowa County was listed as Level Yellow last week, an improvement from the Orange Level which Prowers County has been rated for over a month.
Free community testing will be through a new lab starting next week. We will once again be able to test anyone desiring a test as soon as this change occurs. We are awaiting supplies and training for their system. Testing is located at High Plains Community Health Center, Monday through Friday, beginning at 11am. Call 336-8721 with any questions.
