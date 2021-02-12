NWS Pueblo Issues Winter Storm Watch for SE Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Feb 12, 2021 | Comments 0
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE for Western Kiowa County-Eastern Kiowa County- Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County-Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County-Springfield Vicinity/Baca County- Fri Feb 12 2021 A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the coldest airmass in several years. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Wear proper clothing, a hat, and gloves.
