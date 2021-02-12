Kansas Man Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 160
Russ Baldwin | Feb 12, 2021 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at approximately 5:00 PM. The crash occurred approximately 4 miles east of the town of Vilas on Colorado 160 in Baca County.
A silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Ivan Villa-Tarin (20-year-old male from Concordia, KS) was westbound on Colorado Highway 160 at a high rate of speed. The Grand Prix traveled into the eastbound lane, as the vehicle continued traveling westbound. The Grand Prix then veered off the south side of the roadway. The Grand Prix began to rotate and rolled multiple times, coming to rest south of Highway 160. The driver was ejected when the Grand Prix rolled. The driver was transported from the scene, as he sustained serious injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Alcohol and drug are not being considered as factors in the crash.
The driver was not using his seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers to always buckle up. It only a second to make that “click”.
For further information, contact The Colorado State Patrol at 719-336-7403
