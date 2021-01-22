Livestock Slaughter – December 2020
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.85 billion pounds in December, up 3 percent from the 4.73 billion pounds produced in December 2019.
Beef production, at 2.32 billion pounds, was 3 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.78 million head,
up 1 percent from December 2019. The average live weight was up 16 pounds from the previous year, at 1,389 pounds.
Veal production totaled 5.6 million pounds, 14 percent below December a year ago.
Calf slaughter totaled 40,600 head, down 19 percent from December 2019. The average live weight was up 14 pounds from last year, at 242 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.51 billion pounds, up 3 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.5 million head,
up 1 percent from December 2019. The average live weight was up 6 pounds from the previous year, at 294 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.0 million pounds, was down 1 percent from December 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled
197,800 head, 1 percent above last year. The average live weight was 121 pounds, down 2 pounds from December a year
ago.
January to December 2020 commercial red meat production was 55.7 billion pounds, up 1 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down slightly from last year, veal was down 14 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 7 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
