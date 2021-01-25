Dale Eugene Randle…September 3, 1954 – January 4, 2021
Throughout elementary and high school, he was known for wrestling. He was on many state championship teams and was an individual state champion during his senior year. Although Dale went to multiple colleges, he ultimately earned his Baccalaureate Degree in Accounting from Governor’s State University.
He had a long diverse career including working as a Baker in his family’s bakery. Dale was also in Property Management at the Colonies, Royce Realty and St James Properties. He finally found his calling for Information Technology as a Product Manager for over 20 years working at SS&C Technologies.
Dale enjoyed making music in his spare time and had a passion for the guitar and the keyboard. He also enjoyed researching his family’s genealogy and serving as the family historian. He was an avid sport enthusiast and regularly cheered for his Denver Bronco’s.
Dale was known as a kind, gentle, and funny man. He would give you the shirt off his back and the last penny in his pocket. Even though he had an off sense of humor, he touched all he encountered.
Dale has been a devoted husband to his wife Cheri for the past 26 years. He was a loving father to three daughters, Gillian, Lauren, and Charlotte. Dale is survived by his older brother, Robert Randle his twin brother Dean Randle, three nephews L.D., Dustin, Brendan Randle, niece Kandi Aguilar, as well as many great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many close friends, work associates, extended family members and neighbors.
Dale E. Randle was born on September 3, 1954 in Holly, Colorado to Thomas LeRoy Randle and Dicie Lee Randle departed this life on January 4, 2021 at Cancer Center Treatment of America in Zion, IL. Our love for him will remain timeless.
Services for Dale will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Holly United Methodist Church with Reverend Kathy Leathers officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Holly Cemetery.
Local services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
