Toys for Tots Distribution Schedule for 12/24
Russ Baldwin | Dec 22, 2020 | Comments 0
The annual Toys for Tots, Food for Families Christmas give-away in Prowers County had to undergo some changes for the pandemic this year. Organizer, Darlene Lopez said gifts and a hot meal will be distributed on Thursday, December 24th in this manner:
Holly residents may pick up their gifts and dinner between 9am and 10am on the 24th at the Holly Pride Center at 201 South Main Street.
Granada residents may pick up their gifts and meal, also between 9 and 10am at the Granada Fire Department.
Lamar residents may pick up their gifts and meal at the Toys for Tots headquarters at 500 West Beech Street between 9am and 1pm on December 24th.
Lopez said people will remain in their cars to decrease the level of contact among all the participants, “All they have to do is just sign for their packages and then they can get on their way. They never have to get out of their car.”
“I want to give a big Shout Out to all the people of Prowers County for pitching in again this year,” she stated, adding that her volunteers had to put in more hours this year because of the pandemic then in year’s past. “It was a tough year, but we made it!”
Lopez remarked that the hot holiday meal comes courtesy of Jason and Amber Herrera again this year. “I think they and their crew are preparing close to 600 meals for us this year and it’s hard to express the appreciation I have for them for providing their donation.”
Lopez wanted to offer her thanks too, to the Colorado State Patrol and Port of Entry for their volunteers to collect gifts following Thanksgiving as well as to Tri-County Ford for donating their parking lot adjacent to Walmart. Others receiving thanks included Robert at the City Sanitation Department, Brew Unto Others for collecting $825 in donations as well as LCC’s Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for their $350 donation and assistance in sacking and delivering. Lopez also thanked the Venture Crew for their collection recent collection efforts at Walmart.
