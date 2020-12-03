Governor Polis, CDLE Announce Arrival of Direct Cash Payments for Hardworking Coloradans Impacted by Pandemic
DENVER – Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that the state has begun issuing one-time stimulus payments of $375 to Coloradans facing economic hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whether you’ve suffered from the virus itself, faced economic struggles, or felt the mental toll – no one is left unscathed by this pandemic. This direct cash payment will help cover rent or put food on the table for over 400,000 Coloradans who have struggled, but we know that Colorado or any state can only do so much, and national help is urgently needed,” said Governor Polis. “I’m thankful for the partnership of legislative leadership and the legislature’s efforts this week to provide real relief to Coloradans and our small businesses. We see light at the end of the tunnel with news of a vaccine, but the consequences of this pandemic will be far lingering if Washington fails to act.”
All Coloradans who were eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and other programs — between March 15, 2020 and October 24, 2020, are eligible to receive the one-time payment. The Department estimates approximately 435,000 will be eligible. Since Monday, the Department has initiated fund transfers of more than $77 million to more than 213,012 claimants. It may take several days for claimants to receive their one-time payment, depending on their bank’s direct deposit guidelines and method of payment preference on file.
Claimants do not need to contact the Department or take any other action in order to receive this one-time payment and all eligible claimants will receive an email or call from the Department.
Claimants are encouraged to log in to their benefits accounts and ensure that their address is up-to-date and their selected payment method – either direct deposit or Reliacard is correct. If claimants need to request a new pin they can do that either online or by phone via the Virtual Assistant tool at coloradoui.gov.
