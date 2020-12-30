COVID-19 Weekly Update from Prowers County Public Health and Environment for December 30, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2020 | Comments 0
There have been 986 COVID-19 cases for Prowers County to date with 47 cumulative hospitalizations and 20 deaths for those people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The demographic breakdown shows the highest incidents of the pandemic in the 30-39 age group at 150 cases. The next highest, from ages 60-69 is 140 cases. There are approximately 50 cases for children under the age of ten and just over 60 cases for the eighty-plus age group.
The CDPHE has listed the most current numbers for these counties: Baca with 188 cases and one death; Bent with 1,029 cases and 13 deaths, Crowley with 1,638 cases and 12 deaths, Kiowa with 74 cases and two deaths and Otero County with 1,593 cases and 36 deaths.
TESTS
Positivity rate is 6.19%, down from 13.58% last week (goal is <5%). We have been calling test results 7 days per week.
Cases over the past seven days from December 22nd to the 29th are 39. This is better! WE ARE HEADING THE RIGHT DIRECTION! Keep up the hard work so that we get to Orange on the dial! Our Incidence Rate needs to get down to <350/100,000 and out test positivity needs to stay <15%. Hospitalizations must continue to be stable or decreasing as well. Note that hospitalizations are for Prowers County residents admitted to any hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
- School will resume in person soon. Stay in touch with your school district for the latest information. CHSAA was given a variance by CDPHE to start Season B sports (basketball, wrestling, girls swimming and spirit) practice on January 18. This delays Season C and D sports seasons as well.
- Vaccine is here! Prowers Medical Center and PCPHE are administering vaccine according to CDPHE and CDC prioritization. See covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine for more information. We are expecting further clarification on tiers today!
- FREE COMMUNITY TESTING is now located at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11am. If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
Call 719-336-8721 with questions. You can check https://covid19.colorado.gov for information or email pcphdirector@prowerscounty.net with any business/event plans or questions. We appreciate your patience in this busy and trying time!
