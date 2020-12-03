Colorado State Patrol Opens Applications for Trooper Position
Russ Baldwin | Dec 03, 2020 | Comments 0
COLORADO – The Colorado State Patrol is currently accepting applications for the Trooper career path. If you or someone you know has an interest in joining law enforcement, now is the time to apply online at CSP Cadet Announcement. The window for applications is set to close on December 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM.
An HR Analyst will review all online applications against the state’s minimum qualifications (MQ’s) for the job and the Preferred Qualifications (PQ’s) for the job. After review of MQ’s/PQ’s you may potentially be invited to test. The applicants that make it through the extensive selection process are expected to begin training in September 2021 at the Colorado State Patrol Training Academy in Golden, CO.
The career of a Colorado State Patrol Trooper is rewarding, challenging, with numerous opportunities to work in a variety of specialty fields. “If you are the kind of person who thrives in challenging environments and wants to make a positive impact on your community, you’re just the kind of person we’re looking for,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
The mission of the Colorado State Patrol is to provide a safe and secure environment for all persons by providing professional law enforcement services that reflect our core values of Honor, Duty, and Respect. We are seeking those with a desire to serve the citizens of the State of Colorado for many years to come.
Filed Under: County • Education • Employment • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release
