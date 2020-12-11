Colorado Distribution Plan for COVID-19 Vaccine
Russ Baldwin | Dec 11, 2020 | Comments 0
The first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine will provide 46,800 vaccine doses. These vaccines will go to health care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients. These workers have been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic and are directly exposed to COVID-19 as part of their job. Protecting the people who care for COVID-19 patients will help save lives until the vaccine becomes widely available. Under the current plan, given the anticipated supplies of the vaccine, the general public will have to wait until the summer of 2021 for availabilities.
There will be several phases of inoculation, Phase 1A and 1B this winter, Phase 2 in the spring and Phase 3 will be for anyone between the ages of 18 to 64 who is not in a high risk category this summer. The majority of early phase 1 recipients will receive the vaccine through their employer, local public health agency or through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program.
Phase 2 plans will cover those 65 or older, people with various health conditions such as chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity as well as others. Those people who come into direct contact with the public through their professions as well as those in jobs where there is a higher density of people and those health care providers not covered in the first phase.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses. The Pfizer vaccine will require two doses 21 days apart; the Moderna vaccine will require two doses 28 days apart. COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. The second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine must be completed with the same vaccine product as the first dose.
Health officials are estimating that by the spring, more of the vaccine will become available to the general public.
Until the vaccine is widely available and used, it is important to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus, like wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.
At least initially, it’s expected that the COVID-19 vaccines will only be authorized for use in adults. Safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials is still needed before the vaccine is available for children or pregnant adults.
Cost will not be an obstacle to getting the vaccine for Coloradans. Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ and private insurance are required to cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, uninsured Coloradans will have access to free vaccines.
Providers will not be allowed to turn away an individual because of their inability to pay or current medical coverage status. Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance are required to cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccines. If you do not have health insurance, providers may seek reimbursement through the Provider Relief Fund administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Stay up to date about vaccine distribution in Colorado at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine. Information sourced from CDPHE website.
