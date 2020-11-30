Ralph Harold Estes, Jr….January 8, 1948 – November 29, 2020
A come and go visitation for lifelong Lamar resident, Ralph Harold Estes, Jr., affectionately known as Harold will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Per Harold’s wishes cremation will take place.
Harold was born on January 8, 1948 at Lamar, Colorado to Ralph Harold and Wilma Lucille (Foreman) Estes, Sr. and passed away on November 29, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Harold is survived by his children, Staci (Rex) Woolley of Hershey, NE and Brian (Kristi) Estes of Lamar, grandchildren, Brendyn Woolley, Kristyn Woolley, Kelsi (Jesse) Scarborough, Kolton (Michaela) Kossey and Kaitlyn (Jeramiah) Bishop and great-grandchildren, Jesse James Jr, Reagan and Zelda Scarborough, Oaklynn Kossey and Emmersyn and Ensley Bishop. He is also survived by his siblings, Leslie (Marsha) Estes of Corning, AR and Kevin (Joy) Estes of Wiley, CO as well as his niece, Rebekah (Mike) Wadsworth and their son Hunter, nephew James (Jennifer) Estes and their daughter Jamee, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the local V.F.W. in care of the funeral home office.
