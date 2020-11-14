Prowers County Clerk’s Office Access by Appointment Only
Russ Baldwin | Nov 14, 2020 | Comments 0
As of November 13, 2020, Prowers County moved to a Level Orange/High Risk of the SAFER AT HOME Directive, therefore the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be restricting public access to our office and will be moving to appointment only beginning Monday, November 16, 2020 due to the rapid increase of COVID cases in our area until further notice. We are limiting the number of in-person transactions for processing new titles, marriage license issuance, and recording documents in the real estate recording records. You can call 719-336-8011 to make an appointment.
We ask that customers renew their vehicle license plates online at mydmv.colorado.gov, or send their renewal notice and payment in the mail, or use the ballot drop box located in the parking lot east of the county courthouse building. That box is under surveillance and will be open 24 hours per day including weekends and holidays. It is a felony to break open or tamper with the box.
While we are under limited public access, staff will be here to assist customers by answering phones, faxes, e-mails, and process whatever comes in through the mail. We will be working regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Motor Vehicle:
- Private party vehicle sales (person to person), we want to remind you that you still need to go to the City of Lamar to pay your City Sales Tax prior to us issuing a new title and registration for buyer(s) that live inside the city limits of Lamar. You can call us to verify all necessary paperwork ahead of time at 719-336-8011.
Real Estate Recording:
- Recording services will be handled through the mail, electronic recording, or limited in-person transactions with one researcher at a time in the public vault at a 2-hour time limit for each. Please call our office for assistance or if you have any questions at 719-336-8011.
Marriage License:
- Prowers County will only issue marriage license by appointment to help control the number of people gathering in our office. This is limited to the Bride and Groom only. You can fill out the Marriage Application ahead of time which is listed on the Prowers County website at: www.prowerscounty.net under the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. No marriage license will be issued after 4:00 p.m.
Elections:
- Please call our office (719-336-8011) for assistance with voter registrations and elections-related needs or you can also go directly to the Secretary of State’s website to make any changes or register for the first time at govote@colorado.gov. You can also reach us via e-mail at election@prowerscounty.net for any assistance.
Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding while we work through this trying time.
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
719-336-8011
