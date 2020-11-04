PRESS RELEASE: Welcome Home Child & Family Center Announces Quarantine Closure
Russ Baldwin | Nov 04, 2020 | Comments 0
October 31, 2020
Dear Parents and Community,
Today we received notification that a staff member of Welcome Home Child & Family Development Center (WHC) tested positive for COVID-19. Prowers County Public Health & Environment will be contacting the impacted children and staff and will provide guidance to those that require quarantine or isolation. As a result of this, WHC will temporarily close until November 13, 2020. Though we truly recognize the disruption this creates for families, the safety of the children we serve, our staff and the community must remain our top priority. We will continue to work with Prowers County Public Health & Environment to respond to, and address, this situation in a manner that provides optimal safety of everyone served by the Center. We remain committed, as we have done since the onset of the pandemic, to follow all COVID-19 related safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the state and county health department.
We remain extremely appreciative and grateful for the opportunity to serve this community by providing high-quality early childhood experiences. We remain committed to working through this so we can resume operations and continue to serve Prowers County.
Thank You,
Welcome Home Child & Family Development Center
