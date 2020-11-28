Patrica Virgina Jara Camacho…August 7, 1942 – November 11, 2020
Patrica Virgina Jara Camacho, also known to friends and family as “Pat” went to heaven to join her mom, dad, little sister Diane and brother Ray. Pat was born on August 7, 1942 in Lamar Colorado to Phillip and Lucy Jara. Pat passed away at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs on Wednesday November 11, 2020 due to complications with Covid. Pat was 78 years old. Pat had a large and loving family. Pat is survived by her partner Mark Lopez and her children and grandchildren. Her daughter Jenny Horak, husband Joe Horak, their children Jesse and wife Kate, great granddaughter Ember and Paizley, Jeremy and his wife Yvette, great granddaughter Reina, Alycia, great grandsons Jesus and Joaquin, her granddaughter Santana and partner Tyler. Her son Jesse Camacho, wife Terry and daughter Emily, Son Matt Camacho, Daughter Lucy Camacho, grandson Michael Schemahorn and partner Sarah Dickenson, great granddaughter Rihann and great grandson Jaden, and granddaughter Chantel Law. Her son Jeremy Camacho (Reene) grandchildren Jeremy (Toria), Elijah (Michaela), and Miranda Camacho. Great grandchildren Aurora Camacho and Joshua Camacho. Pat is also survived by her sisters Rosie Gehling, Mary Stone, Joanne Woods, Kathy Digsby and brother Chris Jara. Pat held a loving and special place in her heart for her family especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a 1959 graduate of Lamar High and a resident of Lamar for many years before moving to Colorado Springs.
In Colorado Springs she started her new life working and making a new home. Pat met her loving companion Mark Lopez during this time and they built a life together. She ended her career at Sunny Vista Living Center for the elderly. Pat retired from Sunny Vista and enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Pat was creative by learning to knit, sew and create ceramic creations. She was a funny, silly and caring person ready to help others in need. Friends commented that Pat would drop what she was doing to help family and friends in need. She was committed to her faith by attending a daily adoration in her church, she was a eucharistic minister, she helped serve dinners for the homeless at church. Her faith in God helped to ease her pain through this difficult time. Services for Pat will take place at a later date.
