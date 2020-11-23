Colorado State Patrol Activates COVID-19 Call Center
Russ Baldwin | Nov 23, 2020 | Comments 0
COLORADO – As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our state, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has activated a call center to assist our emergency dispatch centers and Emergency Operations Centers in offsetting the large number of phone calls coming in from the public for general information or assistance related to the pandemic. Community members, public safety workers, and individuals in the business sector are seeking guidance from law enforcement concerning state public health orders. Our mission is to help triage questions from the public from a law enforcement perspective and to assist the public with finding answers. The call center is NOT a 911 center and is not intended to assist with emergencies.
Those who may find this call center of assistance are:
- Public safety dispatch centers
- Local emergency operations centers
- Members of the trucking industry or other such business sectors
- Members of the public
The call center can be reached at 1-833-598-5553 during the operating schedule or Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
