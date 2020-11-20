Colorado Employment Situation – October 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 20, 2020 | Comments 0
According to the survey of households, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October at 6.4 percent. The national unemployment rate declined one percentage point from September to 6.9 percent.
Other highlights from the household survey:
- Colorado’s labor force grew by 17,600 in October to 3,138,700. The labor force participation rate rose by three-tenths of a percentage point to 67.6 percent, but is still below the February ratio of 69.4 percent.
- The number of individuals employed in Colorado increased by 15,800 in October to 2,937,200, which represents 63.3 percent of the state’s 16+ population. While Colorado’s employment-to-population ratio continues to improve since April, when it was 58.3 percent, it still falls well below the February level of 67.7 percent.
- The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in October were:
San Miguel (8.0%), Huerfano (7.9%), Summit (7.9%), Pueblo (7.8%), and Pitkin (7.6%). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s October unadjusted rate of 6.2 percent.
Establishment survey data
Employers in Colorado added 21,100 nonfarm payroll jobs from September to October for a total of 2,688,100 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs increased by 22,000. Government shed 900 jobs in October, with the majority of those losses attributable to the end of the 2020 Census campaign and related temporary jobs. Since May, Colorado has gained back 217,000 of the 342,300 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April. That translates to a job recovery rate of 63.4 percent, which exceeds the U.S. rate of 54.5 percent.
Since October 2019, nonfarm payroll jobs have decreased 111,600, with losses totaling 80,600 in the private sector and 31,000 in government. The largest private sector job losses were in leisure and hospitality (~49,500), other services (~9,600), and education and health services (~9,400). Colorado’s rate of job loss over the past year is -4.0 percent, compared to the U.S. rate of -6.1 percent
|
|Labor Force
|Oct 2020
|Unemployed
|Sept 2020
|Oct 2019
|Unemployed
|Baca
|2,380
|1.7
|40
|1.8
|1.5
|
34
|
Bent
|2,124
|3.7
|78
|4.0
|2.3
|47
|Cheyenne
|1,272
|2.2
|28
|2.4
|1.4
|
18
|
Crowley
|1,550
|5.2
|81
|4.6
|3.3
|52
|Kiowa
|1,072
|1.9
|20
|1.8
|1.4
|
15
|
Kit Carson
|4,552
|2.3
|103
|2.5
|1.5
|69
|Las Animas
|6,702
|6.5
|435
|6.6
|3.0
|
206
|
Otero
|8,817
|5.4
|479
|5.3
|3.2
|284
|Prowers
|6,910
|3.8
|265
|4.0
|2.2
|
148
