U.S. Livestock Slaughter-September 2020
Russ Baldwin | Oct 24, 2020 | Comments 0
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.71 billion pounds in September, up 6 percent from the 4.44 billion pounds produced in September 2019.
Beef production, at 2.35 billion pounds, was 8 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.81 million head, up 5 percent from September 2019. The average live weight was up 27 pounds from the previous year, at 1,379 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.9 million pounds, 20 percent below September a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 32,400 head, down 34 percent from September 2019. The average live weight was up 45 pounds from last year, at 261 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.34 billion pounds, up 4 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.0 million head, up 4 percent from September 2019. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 285 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.9 million pounds, was down slightly from September 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 185,200 head, 3 percent above last year. The average live weight was 117 pounds, down 5 pounds from September a year ago.
January to September 2020 commercial red meat production was 41.0 billion pounds, up 1 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down slightly from last year, veal was down 12 percent, pork was up 3 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 7 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
