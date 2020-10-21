State Fire Agency Urges Caution as Wildfire Danger Rises
October 20, 2020: The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is encouraging those that live, work, and play in Colorado to be aware of the current fire danger. Fire danger has increased throughout the state due to windy conditions and critically low relative humidity that will continue over the coming days. These weather conditions will only add to the existing fire danger.
“Exercise caution, follow directives from state and local officials, help protect our fellow residents, natural resources, and our wildland firefighters during this elevated fire threat.” said DFPC Director Mike Morgan.
The video above, filmed by one of DFPCs firefighters on the Module 11 crew, gives a quick look into the types of wind conditions firefighters on the Cameron Peak Fire have been experiencing. In situations such as this, there is little to nothing any human or piece of equipment can do besides watch the activity from a safe location, also known as a safety zone. “With many of us being locals, this fire has been a little more personal,” said Module 11 crew member. “This is the area that some of us lived and grew up recreating in.”
Some additional things to remember to prevent wildfires:
- Make sure to check your local or public land for all fire restrictions.
- Be careful with anything that could start a fire.
- If towing a boat or trailer, ensure your safety chains are properly secure and not dragging on the ground.
- Never park your vehicle over dead grass and avoid driving through tall grass—your vehicle can ignite the fuels and start a fire.
- When camping, never leave your campfire unattended. Ensure your campfire is “dead” out before leaving or turning in for the night. If your campfire is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
