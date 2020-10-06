Quick-time, Drive-thru Flu Vaccination
Getting a flu vaccine at the Prowers County Health Department only takes a few minutes. Department staff is offering the convenience at the Prowers County Fairgrounds, due, in part, to COVID safety precautions.
The next vaccine clinics will be held on October 14th and 20th from 10am to 3pm. Drivers enter off Savage Avenue and go through four stops.
The first is general information on health, plus a temperature reading for all parties getting tested. The next stop concerns registration. Persons will be billed later from their insurance cards, according to Jo Lynn Idler and the County has a limited supply of flu vaccine that will be offered free of charge.
Next stop is to one of two locations next to each other at the fairgrounds pavilion where you get your shot. Following that, you circle around the perimeter of the fairgrounds to the north where you’re asked to wait for a few minutes to see if there are any negative effects from the vaccine and after that, you’re on your way back out.
Prowers County Public Health is also offering the vaccine at the Annex, entering from Cedar Street, on Tuesday, October 27th between 4pm and 6pm. Call 336-8721 if you have any questions.
