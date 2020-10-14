Prowers County COVID-19 Update as of October 14, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Oct 14, 2020 | Comments 0
Only one new hospitalization has been registered by the Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department for COVID cases as of Wednesday, October 14th. Three new cases were reported between October 5th and 12th, four cases between September 29th and October 12th.
320 tests have been conducted in the county as of October 12th and the Positivity rate is <1%. There have been 98 cumulative cases in Prowers County, nine hospitalizations and zero deaths.
Eleven cases were reported in four age breakdowns, 20-29, 30-39, 50-59 and 60-69. Twelve cases were reported in the under 10 years group, thirteen in 10-19, fifteen in 40-49, nine in the 70-79 age group and five in eighty-plus.
- We are in now at Safer at Home Level 1 on the dial. See the levels, what it takes to meet them, and the new dial system at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial.
- Halloween is not cancelled though we do recommend paying attention to social distancing and keep symptomatic people home! See the state level guidance here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/halloween-tips-and-tricks.
- Although our hospital is not experiencing a surge of COVID-19, we need to be paying attention to the ICU capacities at the hospitals we transfer to along the front range. Hospitalizations are slowly creeping up.
- Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be giving flu shots via drive-thru clinics this year. These will be held at the Prowers County Fairgrounds (Savage Ave Entrance) from 10am-3pm today, 10/14 and Tuesday 10/20. An evening drive thru clinic will be held on Tuesday 10/27 at the Prowers County Annex from 4-6pm. You do not have to have insurance, though bring your card if you do!
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home which has been extended until November 11.
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
- If you have been told to isolate or quarantine, please take this seriously. It means stay home. We ask for voluntary compliance and will have to start issuing legal orders with civil and criminal penalties should people stop taking this seriously. The laws and guidance are here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/are-you-sick/isolation-and-quarantine
Call PCPHE with any questions at 336-8721
