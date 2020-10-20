Mary Lou Austin…December 21, 1935 – October 14, 2020
Memorial services for longtime Lamar resident, Mary Lou Austin, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Mary Lou was born on December 21, 1935 at Lamar, Colorado to John F. and Mary V. (McBee) Mason and passed away at her home following a brief illness on October 14, 2020 at the age of 84.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Austin and a son Joe Burgess.
Mary Lou is survived by her son Tracy Burgess of Grain Valley, Missouri; step children Jackie Austin, Jr., of Lamar, Sherry Johnson-Austin of Groover, TX, and Royce Austin of Bennett, CO. She is also survived by three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren other relatives and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Eagles either direct or in care of the Peacock Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
