Get Ready to Vote, Election Ballots are Being Mailed Soon
Russ Baldwin | Oct 01, 2020 | Comments 0
2020 General Election ballots will be automatically mailed to each eligible elector during the week of October 12-16, 2020.
You can check your voter registration record, do a change of address, and register to vote for this 2020 General Election at: www.govotecolorado.gov or contact our Clerk and Recorder’s Office at: 719-336-8011 or e-mail us at: election@prowerscounty.net with any election question you may have M-F, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Sample ballots are currently available for your review on the Prowers County Website at: www.prowerscounty.net under Elections Department.
Once you receive your ballot in the mail, vote it and return it back to us right away. The quicker we receive your voted ballot back the sooner we can report election night results after the election polls close on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 7:00 p.m.
Don’t forget that you can drop your voted ballot in our ballot drop box located in the parking lot east of the county courthouse building (301 S. Main St. Lamar, CO) which is open 24/7 or you can drop your voted ballot in the blue ballot drop box that will be sitting on the table at the security entrance at the north doors starting October 12, 2020.
If you have any election questions, please call the Prowers County Clerk’s Office at 719-336-8011 or election@prowerscounty.net
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
