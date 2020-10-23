CSP Investigates Two Car Crash north of Wiley on 287
Russ Baldwin | Oct 23, 2020 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at approximately 1:55 PM. The crash occurred 9 miles north of Wiley on Colorado 287 in Prowers County.
A Black 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Michael Braeuer (40-year-old male from Austin, TX) was northbound on Colorado Highway 287. A Black 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Oren McAdams (65-year-old male from Humble, TX) was southbound on Colorado 287. The Avalanche began to pass another northbound vehicle on the left. The F-150 attempted to avoid the Avalanche and went off the west side of Colorado 287, just as the Avalanche also went off the west of Colorado 287 to avoid a collision. The Avalanche collided with the F-150 off the west side of Colorado 287, where they both came to rest.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Alcohol and drug are not being considered as factors in the crash.
Not all occupants were using their seatbelts at the time of the accident. The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers to always buckle up. Please scan ahead when driving and only pass when it is safe.
Filed Under: City of Wiley • County • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • Public Safety • Transportation
About the Author: