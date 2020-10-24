CSP – Bent County Fatal Accident
Russ Baldwin | Oct 24, 2020 | Comments 0
On Friday, October 23, 2020 at approximately 0820 hours, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 50. The crash occurred approximately 8 miles east of La Junta Colorado. Troopers determined a Chevrolet Malibu was westbound when the driver lost control and went off the right side of the roadway. The driver caused the Malibu to roll 3 times and become airborne over a ravine. The Malibu collided with a tree and came to rest facing
west on its left side.
A 50-year-old female from Las Animas, CO was driving at the time of the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased on-scene by the coroner.
Three other passengers were also in the vehicle. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Parkview Hospital. The other two passengers were transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center. One passenger was buckled in child seat and the other two were not wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Public Safety • Transportation
