COVID Outbreaks Put Prowers County at Risk for a More Restrictive Social-Business Level
Russ Baldwin | Oct 21, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County Public Health and Environment notes there have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in an outbreak that has impacted Lamar Estates with as many as 35 related cases. The county has noted two current outbreaks.
Forty-six cases were noted by the health department between Monday, October 5th and Tuesday, October 20th. Forty-nine cases were noted over a seven-day duration from Tuesday, October 13th to October 20th. There are two current hospitalizations for a cumulative total of 11 in the county and no deaths have been reported. Prowers County has registered 144 cumulative cases.
The majority of cases are being found in the 40-49 age group with 25 cases registered. The number of 80+ cases has also risen, followed by those in the 60-69 category.
NEWS
- We are in now at Safer at Home Level 1 on the dial though our numbers have spiked in the past week. See the levels, what it takes to meet them, and the new dial system at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial. We are asking for voluntary restriction of activities, and continued vigilance from the public. If we do not get out numbers turned in the right direction in the next week or two, the state will move us back a level.
- The City of Lamar has taken steps to mitigate this current spike in cases. See their website and social media for specifics.
- The County Commissioners along with the Mayors of Granada, Holly, Lamar and Wiley, issued a plea for help from our community yesterday. This was released to news media. Check the Prowers Journal website for the letter.
- There is an outbreak at Lamar Estates nursing home in Lamar. This has been devastating and the numbers of residents and staff positives continues to evolve. There are currently 35 cases associated with this outbreak. With the investigation ongoing the numbers will likely change over time. The state data system is not caught up at this time, which is why our numbers and the state’s do not currently match.
- There are quarantines and positive results at multiple schools in the county. We follow the school outbreak guidance that can be found at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/casesand-outbreaks-child-care-schools\
- Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be giving flu shots via drive-thru clinics this year. The evening drive thru clinic will be held on Tuesday October 27 at the Prowers County Annex from 4-6pm. The final drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday November 14 from 10am to 3pm at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. You do not have to have insurance, though bring your card if you do!
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. We are working to find an alternate lab who can guarantee quicker turnaround time on our free tests. Depending on the activity in the coming days, we may offer a drive-thru testing as we have received some tests that would work well for this!
- There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
- If you have been told to isolate or quarantine, please take this seriously. It means stay home. We ask for voluntary compliance and will have to start issuing legal orders with civil and criminal penalties should people stop taking this seriously. The laws and guidance are here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/are-you-sick/isolation-and-quarantine
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • Environment • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: