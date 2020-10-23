COVID Cancels Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament
Russ Baldwin | Oct 23, 2020 | Comments 0
As much as we would love to see all of you this year, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 edition of the Lamar Holiday Basketball Tournament. There remains too much uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tournament co-director Chad DeBono said, “The history of this tournament spans generations. This is a decision that we do not take lightly, but know it is the right decision for the safety of the players and all that would or could be in attendance. That combined with the reduced schedule makes it difficult to have the type of tournament that we have all come to love each year since 1964.”
All involved with the tournament recognize the sadness that this may bring to students – particularly our area seniors. Please know that we will miss seeing you on the floor of the Lamar Community Building and wish you all the best.
The Lamar Chamber, tournament directors Chad DeBono and Sean Oquist, and the staff of the LHBT look forward to having you back for the next tournament in December 2021.
