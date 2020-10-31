COVID-19 Increasing in Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2020 | Comments 0
This is a rapidly changing and fluid situation. We appreciate your patience. There are several new developments in our efforts to contain this COVID-19 Pandemic:
We are now at 197 cases as of 2:00pm today (October 30, 2020) and now have 8 COVID-19 associated deaths.
We are in Safer at Home Level 2. Capacities are reduced for events. If the state moves us to Level 3, we will have to go to hybrid learning or remote only. See https://covid19.colorado.gov for information.
We have multiple outbreaks which will be updated on the next weekly update.
The Governor’s Office and CDPHE released data today showing that we will have an all time high in hospitalizations in the next couple of weeks.
Have a Happy Halloween. Stay safe this year and limit interactions when possible.
Information on isolation and quarantine can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/are-you-sick/isolation-and-quarantine
PLEASE social distance, wear your face covering, limit gatherings and wash/sanitize your hands frequently!
We are counting on you Prowers County!
City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County
