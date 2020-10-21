County Clerk & Recorder Office Closed for Motor Vehicle Transactions on Nov. 3rd
Russ Baldwin | Oct 21, 2020 | Comments 0
ELECTION NEWS:
Ballots have now been sent out. Have you returned your voted ballot back to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office? The earlier voted ballots are returned, the earlier election night unofficial results can be released. If you have not received a ballot you can request a replacement ballot but do it as soon as possible. Please don’t wait until the last minute.
Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 in our area, we highly recommend that you:
- Drop your voted ballot in the blue ballot box sitting at the Security Guard’s table at the north entrance in the Prowers County Courthouse, 301 S. Main St. Lamar, CO. This blue box is secure and under a surveillance camera.
- Drop your voted ballot in the secure drive by/walk up ballot drop box located in the parking lot on the east side of the County Courthouse building, which is open 24/7 and is under a surveillance camera.
REMEMBER: Postmarks dates do not count. Your ballot MUST be in the possession of the Prowers County Clerk no later than 7:00 P.M., November 3, 2020. Verify your voted ballot status on line: www.govotecolorado.gov or at the State’s new BallotTrax System: https://colorado.ballottrax.net.
ELECTION RESULTS: Unofficial election results will be posted Election night, November 3, 2020 after 7:00 p.m., when ballot tabulating is complete. Results will be posted on the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net and on the Secretary of State’s website.
Saturday, Oct 24 & 31, 2020: Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open at 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for return of mail-in ballots; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your name.
Tuesday, November 3, 2020: ELECTION DAY (Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite 210, Lamar, CO, 719-336-8011.
ELECTION OFFENSES:
- C.R.S. §1-13-106 Forgery- Any person who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any ballot before or after it has been cast, or who forges any name of a person as a signer or witness to a petition or nomination paper, or who forges any letter of acceptance, declination, or withdrawal, or who forges the name of a registered elector to a voter’s mail-in or mail ballot commits forgery which is a class five 5 felony.
- C.R.S. §1-13-112 Offenses relating to mail ballots – Any person who, by use of force or other means, unduly influences an elector to vote in any particular manner or to refrain from voting, or who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any mail ballot before or after it has been cast, or who destroys, defaces, mutilates, or tampers with such a ballot shall be punished by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars, or by imprisonment in the county jail for not more than eighteen months, or by both such fine and imprisonment.
Our Election Department can be reached at (719) 336-8011 for voter and election questions or by e-mailing us at: election@prowerscounty.net
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • Elections • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: