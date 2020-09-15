Prowers County Elections Ballot Trax Now Available to Voters
Russ Baldwin | Sep 15, 2020
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold today announced that for the first time, voters in all 64 counties will be able to track the status only of their individual mail ballots for the 2020 General Election with a program offered by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Voters will be able to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballots, from the time their County Clerk and Recorder mails the outgoing ballot packet, to when their voted ballot is received and accepted for counting.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is offering BallotTrax ballot tracking and messaging system to all counties. Twelve counties implemented this system in past elections, and voters in those counties will not notice any changes to the content, format or timing of the ballot status messages they receive.
Beginning today, voters will receive a notification that they have been enrolled in the service if their voter registration record contains an email address. Those who don’t receive an auto-enrollment notification and want to receive an e-mail, can sign up themselves at https://colorado.ballottrax.net.
If voters do not want to have this service, you will have to opt out of the BallotTrax service and can do so at any time.
For more information please visit www.govotecolorado.gov
Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
719-336-8011
election@prowerscounty.net
